Man arrested after driving around San Bernardino grocery store parking lot waving rifle: Police

A man was arrested after waving a rifle in a San Bernardino grocery store parking lot Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responded to Cardenas Market at 2045 E Highland Ave. around 5:45 p.m., after receiving multiple phone calls about a man in the parking lot waving a rifle out his car window, Sgt. Gerald Beall of the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Police arrived at the scene and pulled the man over.

The man was arrested, and officers recovered a shotgun and a stolen handgun from the vehicle, according to Beall.

He has not been identified.

“It’s been crazy,” said a woman outside the store, who did not want to be identified, adding that the man was pointing a gun at the store. “I guess we’re all shocked and scared right now because we didn’t know what was going on.”

No further details were immediately available.