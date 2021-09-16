Man arrested after drug-filled drone lands at O.C. jail: Sheriff’s Department

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department released this photo of the drone that landed at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange.

A man was taken into custody earlier this week after he allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into an Orange County jail using a drone — an incident that led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle, illegal weapons and a fraudulent ID, authorities said Thursday.

The arrest was made Tuesday, following an investigation that began when a narcotics-laden drone landed in an outdoor recreation area of the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say the unmanned aerial vehicle contained approximately two grams of heroin, four grams of methamphetamine, 15 Xanax pills and 15 muscle relaxers.

The discovery sparked an investigation that resulted in the identification of 43-year-old Chey Cody Smart of Costa Mesa as a possible suspect, according to the release.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the man’s home, where they found numerous illegal firearms, fentanyl and a controller that paired with the drone that landed at the O.C. jail, authorities said.

Smart also allegedly possessed a stolen vehicle and had used a fake identification to rent his home.

While combing through the residence, detectives also uncovered materials that they determined to be tied to identity theft and fraudulent criminal activity, according to the release.

Smart was arrested on suspicion of drug-and firearm-related offenses and grand theft; he was booked into the Orange County Jail on Tuesday.

It was also discovered that an arrest warrant had been issued in Mendocino County for Smart on felony weapons charges.