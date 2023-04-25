Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a structure fire that broke out Thursday evening.

Authorities responded to calls about a structure fire on the 30700 block of Sherwood Street in Lucerne Valley at 7:30 p.m.

Officials say that the suspect, Jesus Fernandez, a resident of Lucerne Valley, started the fire in a detached building, burning it to the ground and causing minor damage to the main home on the property. The main house belonged to other family members.

Fernandez was arrested for arson and booked at High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy R. Montoya at 760-552-6800. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.