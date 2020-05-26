Man arrested in Fontana shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured: police

Alberto Torres is seen in a photo released by the Fontana Police Department on May 25, 2020.

Police arrested a man over the weekend in connection with a shooting in Fontana that left one man dead and another injured.

Alberto Torres, 37, of Fontana, was arrested during a traffic stop on the 215 Freeway on Sunday and booked on suspicion of homicide, after allegedly shooting two men during an argument earlier in the day, the Fontana Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting was reported Sunday around 2:06 p.m. at a residence in the 7700 block of Juniper Avenue. Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home.

One victim, identified only as a 28-year-old Fontana man, was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper body, and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The second victim, identified only as a 50-year-old Fontana man, was also taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his hand and upper body. He is expected to survive, police said.

After the shooting, detectives tracked Torres to the city of San Bernardino where a traffic stop was conducted on the 215 Freeway. Torres was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center, according to Fontana police.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are trying to determine the relationship between Torres and the victims.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Campa at dcampa@fontana.org.