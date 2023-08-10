A man was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit in San Bernardino County.

The suspect was identified as Emmanuel Handsbur, 31, from Lucerne Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

On Aug. 8, authorities spotted Handsbur hitting speeds of over 100 miles per hour on Highway 247 at around 1:56 a.m.

Handsbur was then seen turning south on Camp Rock Road before driving off at a high rate of speed. Deputies attempted to pull him over, but Handsbur refused to yield, leading deputies on a pursuit.

Throughout the high-speed chase, Handsbur hit triple-digit speeds and at times, drove without headlights, deputies said.

He eventually crashed into the backyard of a home on the 9300 block of Camp Rock Road and fled on foot.

After searching the home, Handsbur was found hiding inside a shower and taken into custody.

Handsbur was arrested on charges of evading after fleeing from deputies. He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center and being held on $100,000 bail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call A. Jauregui at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.