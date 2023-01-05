A man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit and standoff in San Bernardino County on Thursday morning.

The suspect, Charles Vaughn, 50, from Phelan, had an outstanding felony warrant, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located him at a home on the 9400 Block of Centola Road in Phelan a little before 9 a.m.

When authorities arrived, Vaughn was found at the residence in a stolen vehicle and immediately sped away from the scene.

He led deputies on a high-speed chase with complete “disregard for public safety,” officials said.

The pursuit continued for three miles before Vaughn crashed into a fence on the northwest corner of Nielson Road and Monte Vista.

He hopped out of the car and began running, eventually hiding under a trailer and leading to a standoff, deputies said.

After around two hours, Vaughn finally surrendered and was taken into custody.

He was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property, felony evading and an outstanding warrant.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Deputy V. Stone at 760-552-6800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.