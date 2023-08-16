Alphonso King is shown in an undated mugshot provided by the Torrance Police Department.

A Los Angeles man has been arrested after he allegedly struck a person with his car in Torrance, causing life-threatening injuries, then left them at the scene without helping.

Alphonso King, 47, was arrested on Tuesday after he was spotted sitting in a car in the 300 block of Spruce Avenue in Inglewood, according to a press release from the Torrance Police Department, which worked with the Inglewood Police Department to capture King.

According to police, King verbally threatened an unidentified person in the 2200 block of 190th Street on July 29, then “struck the victim with his car, causing life-threatening injuries” before he fled without helping the person he’d struck.

Torrance police obtained an arrest warrant for King on Aug. 3, 12 days before his arrest in Inglewood.

King faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for the July 29 incident, and Torrance police said they added felony charges of elder abuse and robbery.

He is being held at the Torrance Police Department in lieu of $1 million bail. He is due to appear in Torrance Municipal Court on Thursday.