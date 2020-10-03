Man arrested after narcotics, firearms and $296K found during investigation: Santa Monica PD

A narcotics investigation by the Santa Monica Police Department led to the arrest of a Los Angeles man along with the seizure of fentanyl, heroin, prescription pills and about $296,000 in cash, officials said.

Detectives executed a search warrant in L.A. Thursday and also found a stolen Glock handgun, a shotgun, ammunition, numerous U.S. passports, and various identification cards and drivers licenses that belonged to other people, Santa Monica police said in a news release.

William James Radford was arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for charges.

No further details about the incident or suspect were released Friday.

Items seized during a narcotics investigation in Los Angeles are shown in a photo released by the Santa Monica Police Department on Oct. 2, 2020.