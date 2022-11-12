A man was taken into custody after a Nov. 10, 2022, hit-and-run in Upland. (Upland Police Department)

A man has been arrested after the Ford Mustang he was driving struck and injured a 62-year-old man walking across an Upland Street Thursday evening, then fled the scene, police said.

The victim was crossing at Euclid Avenue and Foothill Boulevard at 7:11 p.m. when the Mustang hit him, according to the Upland Police Department.

The man was hospitalized and is expected to recover from his injuries, which police characterized as “serious” in a Twitter post.

The unnamed driver was tracked down and taken into custody at his home, police said.