A man has been arrested after the Ford Mustang he was driving struck and injured a 62-year-old man walking across an Upland Street Thursday evening, then fled the scene, police said.
The victim was crossing at Euclid Avenue and Foothill Boulevard at 7:11 p.m. when the Mustang hit him, according to the Upland Police Department.
The man was hospitalized and is expected to recover from his injuries, which police characterized as “serious” in a Twitter post.
The unnamed driver was tracked down and taken into custody at his home, police said.