Man arrested after posing as teen to sexually assault child: Rancho Cucamonga Police Department

Lexter Lance David, shown in this undated photo provided by the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2021, after he allegedly had sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

A 21-year-old Upland man was arrested after he pretended to be 16 years old when he “engaged in sexual acts” with a 13-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.

Lexter Lance David was arrested on Tuesday, and on Thursday, he was formally charged with 13 counts of committing lewd acts with a minor, police said in an alert.

David and the girl met on a social media platform, where he pretended to be a fellow teenager, police said.

David and the victim then met at “various locations” in Rancho Cucamonga, and detectives have corroborated that they had sexual contact, police said.

David is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $3.25 million bail, and his arraignment is scheduled for Friday at the Rancho Cucamonga Superior Court, police said.

Police believe David may have victimized other girls in Upland and Rancho Cucamonga. Anyone with information is asked to call 909-477-2800.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-78-CRIME.