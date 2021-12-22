Man arrested after robbing Garden Grove bank: Police

Justin Kearney Troy is shown in a photo released by the Garden Grove Police Department on Dec. 22, 2021.

A 39-year-old man was arrested after allegedly robbing a Garden Grove bank this week, police said.

The incident occurred about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at a Bank of the West along the 12900 block of Main Street.

The suspect allegedly walked up to a teller window and demanded money from the drawer, Garden Grove police said in a news release.

The man took about $500 and left the area on foot.

A short time later, a man matching the description of the robber was found walking a mile from the bank.

Officers tried to detain him, but the man ignored commands and continued walking with his hands in his pockets, police said.

A police dog was deployed and assisted in getting the man into custody.

The man, Justin Kearney Troy, was positively identified as the person who robbed the bank and he was arrested, police said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries sustained during the arrest, was eventually cleared and booked into the Orange County jail on suspicion of robbery.

All the cash from the robbery was recovered, police said.