Man arrested after running into someone’s Glendale home and strangling police K-9: Police

Rodrigo Calderon and Glendale Police Department K-9 Coda are seen in photos released by the Police Department on Aug. 27, 2021.

A man was arrested after he ran into a stranger’s Glendale home and then strangled a police K-9 that was sent in after him earlier this week, police said Friday.

It all started just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, when Glendale officers noticed a man looking into the windows of parked vehicles in the 1500 block of E. Colorado Street then enter a restricted motel area, Glendale Police Department officials said in a news release.

Officers made contact with the man, later identified as 29-year-old Rodrigo Calderon of Glendale. They found that he could have warrants out for his arrest, and while they were working to confirm his identity, he took off running, according to police.

Police chased Calderon on foot until he ran into a house on the 1500 block of Orange Grove Avenue.

A resident then emerged from the home and told officers that a strange man had just ran into the house.

Officers evacuated a second resident who was inside, leaving Calderon alone in the home.

They tried ordering the man to come out, but he refused, police said. The K-9 Unit then released a police dog into the residence, followed by a search team.

Officers then heard barking and yelling coming from one of the rooms inside the house.

“Officers entered the room and saw that Calderon was on top of the K-9 with his arm around the K-9’s neck, actively strangling the dog,” the Police Department said.

“Officers gave Calderon orders to release the K-9, but he refused to comply. A taser was subsequently deployed and Calderon was taken into custody,” police said.

The man was treated for his injuries then booked into a Glendale jail on suspicion of burglary and obstruction, along with two outstanding warrants and a parole violation, authorities said.

The K-9, Coda, appeared in good health after the incident, police said.

Police later found that Calderon was staying in a hotel room with 23-year-old Isaiah Miller, who was found inside the room when officers went there for a parole compliance check, according to the department.

Inside the room, police found methamphetamine, a large amount of cash and two bank cards in other people’s names, authorities said. They arrested Miller on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and identity theft.