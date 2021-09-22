Man arrested after shooting someone in the leg during argument near Venice homeless encampment: LAPD

A man was arrested on suspicion of shooting someone in the leg during an argument near a Venice homeless encampment Tuesday, police said.

The incident unfolded shortly before 1 p.m., when two people got into an argument in the area of Venice Boulevard and Electric Avenue.

The argument escalated, and one person shot the other in the leg, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

After opening fire, the gunman fled the area on foot.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital, where he was treated for the gunshot wound.

“Officers and detectives worked diligently to locate several witnesses who were able to provide identifying information regarding the suspect, LAPD officials said.

Detectives then identified 36-year-old Orlando Moreno of Los Angeles as a suspect in the shooting.

Just after 5 p.m., LAPD officers spotted Moreno near Venice and Abbott Kinney boulevards.

Officers arrested Moreno, who was in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun when he was taken into custody, according to LAPD.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Campos or Officer Gonzalez at 310-482-6402. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.