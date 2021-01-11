Man arrested after shooting wife to death in Thousand Oaks: Ventura Co. Sheriff

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, which tweeted this image, respond to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Fountain Crest Lane in Thousand Oaks on Jan. 11, 2021.

Authorities arrested a man they said shot his wife to death in Thousand Oaks on Monday morning.

The killing happened at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Fountain Crest Lane just before 7 a.m., according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a 55-year-old man fatally shot his wife, 57, with a handgun.

The husband stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, Ventura County sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow told KTLA.

The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose further information about the incident, including the identities of those involved.