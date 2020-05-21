Man arrested after crash landing stolen airplane at Fullerton Municipal Airport: Police

An unlicensed pilot managed to walk without serious injuries, but in handcuffs, after crash landing an allegedly stolen small airplane at the Fullerton Municipal Airport on Wednesday, authorities said.

The airplane landed, but crashed into a fence beyond the end of the runway, according to Fullerton Police Department officials.

Police could be seen questioning the pilot, described as a 32-year-old West Covina man, near the plane before leading him away in handcuffs. He was expected to be booked on suspicion of grand theft. The damage to the airplane and fence appeared minor.

Officials believed the plane had been taken from Chino, although it was not yet clear how long the suspect had it or how he took it, according to Fullerton police Sgt. Eric Bridges.

“The owner did verify that the plane was stolen,” the sergeant said. In fact, the owner was under the impression that the plane was still on a runway at a different airport. He came out and saw the plane was gone.”

A drug-sniffing dog was brought to inspect the plane, but no drugs were found, police said.

No further details, including the suspect’s identity, were available Wednesday.

Police take an unlicensed pilot into custody following a rough landing in a stolen airplane at the Fullerton Municipal Airport on May 20, 2020. (Chip Yost)