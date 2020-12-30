Man arrested after stealing car, slamming it into bicyclist and 2 parked vehicles in Glendale: Police

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a car that he then crashed into a bicyclist and two parked vehicles in Glendale earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

A resident in the 400 block of West Lexington Drive reported that their vehicle was stolen after leaving it running in the driveway while inside their home around 7 a.m. Dec. 18, the Glendale Police Department said in a news release.

Sean Slade of Los Angeles is seen in an undated photo provided by the Glendale Police Department.

An officer responding to the call then received a report of a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist injured in the 2100 block of Camino San Rafael.

As police were responding to the collision, reports came in that a car slammed into two parked vehicles in the driveway of a residence on the 2500 block of Flintridge Drive and that the driver had fled the scene on foot, the department said.

Arriving officers found out that the same vehicle involved in the crashes was the same one stolen from Lexington Drive, Glendale police said.

The bicyclist sustained multiple injuries from being thrown onto the street during the collision and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Using a description of the driver from witnesses, officers found and detained a man spotted nearby.

He was later identified as Sean Slade of Los Angeles.

Slade was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, felony hit and run, and driving without a license, according to police.