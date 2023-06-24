A man with a stolen e-bike was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit in Ventura on Friday.

The suspect, Jesus Belmontes, 33, was spotted riding the electronic bike against oncoming traffic near the intersection of Main and Olive Streets around 8 a.m., according to Ventura police.

When officers attempted to pull Belmontes over, he refused to stop and “actively tried to evade the officers.”

During the pursuit, Belmontes hopped off the e-bike and fled on foot, running to the rear of a business near Main Street and Ventura Avenue.

Officers deployed a drone and located Belmontes hiding in a fenced yard of an art studio, armed with pruning shears.

The studio’s occupants were evacuated as police began confining the suspect. During negotiations, Belmontes “threatened to kill officers if they approached and brandished the shears,” said police.

After an hour-long standoff, Belmontes surrendered and was taken into custody.

During his arrest, police found a pair of small scissors concealed in his clothing in a “manner that made the weapon easily accessible,” according to arrest documents.

Investigators also discovered during the evasion, Belmontes tried to enter the art studio through a sliding glass door. No injuries were reported during the ordeal.

A records check revealed Belmontes had a felony want for his arrest for violating his Post Release Community Supervision out of Kern County.

Belmontes was booked at the Ventura County Jail and the e-bike was returned to its owner.