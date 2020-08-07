Man arrested after border patrol agents in Escondido find nearly $1 million in gas tank of SUV

Cash seized in Escondido is seen in this image provided by the U.S. Border Patrol.

U.S. Border Patrol agents made an arrest and seized nearly $1 million in cash after pulling over a Volkswagen in Escondido Wednesday.

A K-9 alerted agents to the SUV about 10:30 a.m. after the driver was pulled over along the southbound on the 15 Freeway, a news release issued by the U.S. Border Patrol stated.

Agents then discovered 65 plastic-wrapped bundles of cash stuffed inside the SUV’s gas tank.

The SUV and the cash, which totaled $967,460 in U.S. currency, were seized by border patrol agents.

The driver, a 26-year-old Mexican national, was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security, the news release stated.