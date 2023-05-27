Stephen Daniel Dillard, 38, from Jurupa Valley in a photo from the Riverside Police Department.

A suspect was arrested in connection to an assault that left a victim’s hand severed in downtown Riverside.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Stephen Daniel Dillard of Jurupa Valley, according to the Riverside Police Department.

On May 13 around 10 p.m., officers responded to an area near 5th Street and Fairmount Boulevard where police said a victim’s hand was found severed after a physical attack.

Dillard had fled the scene before officers arrived.

On May 23, police located Dillard and he was taken into custody. He was booked on charges of mayhem and released on $55,000 bail.

The events leading up to the violent attack remain under investigation. Detectives said there are more witnesses of the incident who have yet to come forward.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Melissa Brazil at 951-353-7213 or email MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov. The public can also contact Detective Dane Wilkinson at 951-353-7137 or email DWilkinson@RiversideCA.gov.

Anonymous tippers can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov, or send a message through the Riverside Police Department’s “Atlas 1” mobile app.