Man arrested after woman killed in suspected DUI crash in North Hills

A man was arrested in a suspected DUI crash after allegedly running a red light in North Hills and slamming into another vehicle, killing the driver, police said.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Wednesday when the driver of a 1999 tan Chevrolet truck was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on Woodley Avenue when it ran a red light and crashed into a white Nissan sedan, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Nissan was turning left onto westbound Parthenia Street from Woodley Avenue when the crash occurred.

“The force of the collision forced both vehicles to travel in a southwest direction causing the Chevrolet pickup to overturn and the Nissan to collide with a sidewalk and a light pole,” police said in a news release.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the driver of the Nissan to a hospital where she died from her injuries. She has not been identified but was described as a woman in her 30s.

The driver of the truck was also injured and taken to a hospital, where he remains in police custody, authorities said.

He was identified as 26-year-old Manuel Sandoval of Canoga Park.

He is expected to be booked on suspicion of murder once he is medically cleared, police said.

Authorities reminded motorists not to drink and drive. “Drinking and driving combined with other traffic violations kills innocent lives,” police said in the news release. “This reckless act carries serious consequences.”