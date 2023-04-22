The LASD provided these photos of Miguel Zavaleta, who is accused in a fatal beating on April 21, 2023.

The suspect in a deadly beating in Huntington Park has been arrested just over a day after the killing, authorities said.

Miguel Angel Zavaleta, 29, was taken into custody by the Huntington Police Department at about 3 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Clarendon Avenue in Huntington Park, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Zavaleta allegedly beat a man in his 60s outside of outside Pacific Plaza in the 5600 block of Pacific Boulevard a few minutes before 2 a.m. Friday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the unidentified victim suffering from blunt-force trauma to his upper chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigators learned the victim was standing outside of a convenience store when he was confronted by the suspect who began to attack him and push him down to the ground,” the LASD said in the release. “During the attack, the victim appeared to be kicked and punched by the suspect.”

Zavaleta was the “sole suspect” in the attack, though the LASD said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.