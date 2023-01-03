Ricardo De La Riva in a photo from the Irvine Police Department.

A man was arrested during an alleged stabbing spree in Irvine on Tuesday.

One person is hospitalized after police say they were stabbed at a shopping center near Culver and Walnut around 12:23 p.m.

Irvine Police say the suspect, Ricardo De La Riva, 43, was involved in at least three unprovoked confrontations involving three different victims.

During the first incident, De La Riva “verbally threatened the victim and lunged at him with a knife, causing a minor cut,” authorities said.

In the second incident, De La Riva confronted a man and threatened him, but no injuries were reported.

De La Riva ran into a nearby neighborhood and confronted a third man, stabbing him in the torso, police said.

That victim was transported to a local hospital and remains in stable condition.

Officers established a perimeter around the suspect before successfully apprehending him.

De La Riva was arrested and booked on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

A motive behind the stabbings was not immediately known. The case remains under investigation.