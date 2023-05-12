A man who had escaped after allegedly shooting his neighbor through a West Hollywood apartment wall in April was arrested on Tuesday.

The person of interest was identified as Joshua Findley, 31, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On April 7, Findley was wanted in connection to a shooting at The Dylan Apartments on the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman in her 50s with two gunshot wounds — one to her neck and one to her leg inside her apartment.

The woman was believed to be alone in her kitchen when the bullets went through the wall and struck her, officials said. Authorities do not believe the woman was targeted, but were still investigating the cause.

A day-long standoff ensued as authorities tried contacting Findley who was believed to be holed up inside his apartment, but to no avail.

Joshua Findley in photos from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Nearby residents were evacuated and a SWAT helicopter arrived at the scene, landing in the middle of La Brea Avenue at one point.

Using small drones to surveil the area, authorities later discovered Findley had escaped the apartment complex.

Since then, Findley had been on the run until he was tracked down and taken into custody on May 9, said LASD.

Findley is being held for two unrelated outstanding warrants including a parole violation and illegal possession of a firearm. No further information was released as the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information can contact Det. D. Martinez at 213-420-7738. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.