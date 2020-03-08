Man arrested following fatal shooting of woman in San Bernardino

Police arrested a San Bernardino man in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman at an apartment complex on Friday night, officials said.

Isaiah Gerardo Zamora, 22, of San Bernardino, pictured in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department following his arrest on March 7, 2020.

Isaiah Gerardo Zamora, 22, was booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter following his arrest early Saturday, according to San Bernardino County booking records.

A report of a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. drew officers to the apartment complex at 1775 E. 20th Street, according to San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Al Tello.

“When officers arrived they found a female suffering from a gunshot wound,” Tello said in a written statement. “She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.”

Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Nancy Aguilar of San Bernardino. No information about the relationship between the suspect and victim was available.

Detectives interviewed Zamora and identified him as a suspect in the deadly shooting, police said.

He was formally arrested at 4 a.m. Saturday, records show. Bail was set at $75,000 pending his initial court appearance.

No further information regarding the circumstances of the shooting, including a motive, were released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Bernardino police Detective Sawyer at 909-384-5630, or via email at sawyer_do@sbcity.org, or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613, or via email at tello_al@sbcity.org.