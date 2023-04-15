A Riverside County man was arrested for the alleged murder of a woman found dead inside her home.

The suspect, Paul Galindo, 57, is accused of being involved in the death of Brandi Galindo, 40, according to the Riverside County Sheriff.

On April 7, deputies responded to a home in the 42000 block of Faith Drive in East Hemet. When officers arrived, they found Brandi “suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper torso,” officials said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and at the time, no suspects were present, authorities said.

“Based on witness statements, the incident was determined to be a domestic violence-related homicide” and Paul was identified as the suspect, according to arrest documents.

Authorities located Paul on April 8 and during his arrest, he was shot before being taken into custody. No officers were injured during the incident and Paul was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Upon being discharged from the hospital, “Paul will be arrested for murder and booked into a Riverside County Jail,” officials said.

It’s unclear what relationship Paul had with the victim at the time of her death. The investigation remains ongoing and no further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Riddle at the Hemet Sheriff Station at 951-791-3400 or Investigator Letterly with the Central Homicide Unit at 760-393-3502.