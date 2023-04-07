Isaiah D’Andre Jamal Sutton, 26, in a photo from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

A man was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of two underage girls in Riverside County.

The suspect was identified as Isaiah D’Andre Jamal Sutton, 26, from Porter Ranch, by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

On April 1, deputies responded to reports of two missing/runaway juvenile girls in an unincorporated area of Hemet.

Investigators learned the victims, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were picked up by Sutton that morning.

When authorities tracked down Sutton later that day, they discovered he had sexually assaulted the young girls.

Sutton was arrested on charges of committing lewd acts on a juvenile and unlawful sexual contact with a minor under the age of sixteen.

The Sheriff’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force and investigators from the Hemet Sheriff’s Station responded to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sergeant Anthony Pelato at 951-486–6700.