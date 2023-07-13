A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into an apartment before stabbing a woman in Garden Grove on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Anh Duy Phan, 27, by the Garden Grove Police Department.

Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment on the 12500 block of Lorna Street around 1:22 p.m.

Arriving officers found a woman in her 40s who had been stabbed multiple times around her body. She also had trauma to her neck that was consistent with strangulation, police said.

The victim told police Phan had let himself into her apartment uninvited. Phan was an acquaintance of the victim.

An argument erupted and that’s when Phan allegedly brandished a knife while threatening to stab the woman. The victim attempted to leave the apartment but was pulled back in by Phan, police said.

The suspect placed his arm around the victim’s neck and began repeatedly lunging the knife toward her.

The woman received “multiple cuts and puncture wounds from the knife to her body and face,” according to arrest documents.

After the alleged stabbing, Phan released the victim before fleeing the scene.

Detectives later tracked down the suspect in Westminster where he was arrested on charges of attempted homicide. He was later booked at the Orange County Jail.

A knife matching the description of the one used in the attack was discovered during the man’s arrest, police said.