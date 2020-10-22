Man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman in his car, attacking police during Glendale pursuit

Authorities respond to the scene where a pursuit ended in a crash in Glendale on Oct. 21, 2020. (KTLA)

A man accused of assaulting a woman was arrested after leading Glendale police on a chaotic pursuit with the victim in his vehicle Wednesday, officials said.

The woman called 911 around 5:15 p.m., and a dispatcher overhead her screaming hysterically following a struggle between her and the man, said Glendale police Sgt. Christian Hauptmann.

An officer responded to the area of Harvard Street and Chevy Chase Drive, where he tried to speak with the man he believed was involved. But the suspect fled with the woman in his vehicle, Hauptmann said.

During the pursuit that ensued, the driver allegedly collided with several other cars, some of them occupied. He also intentionally struck Glendale police vehicles, according to Hauptmann.

The chase came to an end when the suspect collided with a car parked on Glendale Avenue just south of Broadway, causing his vehicle to become disabled.

The driver allegedly did not respond to orders from officers, who used a stun gun. There was a brief struggle before the man was taken into custody, Hauptmann said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of an assault with a deadly weapon on police and felony assault on the woman. He was still being booked Wednesday evening, and identifying information was not immediately available, the sergeant said.

Police say the woman was shaken up but did not suffer serious injuries, nor did she require hospitalization.

No further details were available.