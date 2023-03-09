Los Angeles County detectives are urging those who attend clubs to be extra vigilant about their surroundings and what they drink after a woman was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted in West Hollywood.

Kent Okukporo, 42, is accused of spiking a woman’s drink before dragging her out of The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood to his car on February 25.

The victim was able to get away and call 911.

Okukporo returned to The Abbey the following day where security staff recognized him and called deputies to arrest him, authorities said.

Kent Okukporo (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

When asked how unusual it is for suspects to return to the scene of alleged assaults so soon, West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department Captain Bill Moulder said he was not surprised.

“I don’t know how unusual that is, but I can say it seems brazen,” Moulder said at a press conference on Thursday.

Community members are keeping their guard up and taking extra precautions to make sure their night out is a safe one.

“Women have to be cautious and vigilant on the daily,” said Mirabell Alan, reacting to the disturbing news. “Even during lunchtime and especially at nighttime.”

The Abbey Food & Bar released a statement regarding the situation that reads in part:

There is no evidence of an assault, drugging or kidnapping taking place at The Abbey. A group of guests left with the suspect willingly in a rideshare. We do not know the details of what happened after the suspect left with the group, but we assisted law enforcement with their investigation. When the suspect returned the following day, our security recognized him and notified law enforcement who then came and arrested him.

We will always encourage anyone who believes their drink has been spiked or drugged, which is a crime, to report the incident to law enforcement immediately. If possible, they should go straight to the hospital and ask to be treated and for a toxicology report, which are very important steps in aiding law enforcement investigations. We have an extensive network of cameras throughout our venues, including body cameras on our security guards. We share that footage with law enforcement whenever it is requested. If we see a crime committed on camera, we report it ourselves.

Okukporo is due in court on March 20.

Any other potential victims are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood station at 310-855-8850 or tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.