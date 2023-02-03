A man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself near a San Bernardino County school.

The suspect was identified as Warren Wade Earls, 61, from Mentone, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say Earls allegedly exposed himself in a “menacing manner” near Redlands East Valley High School on Jan. 27.

A school resource officer began investigating Earls after he was seen driving away in a white 2002 Acura.

The vehicle was later found parked near Franklin Elementary School in Redlands, authorities said.

Earls was not inside the car, but was found hiding in a nearby home on the 800 block of North University Street, officials said. Officials believe Earls is a transient, as well.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Central Detention Center.

Investigators believe Earls has frequented several other public school areas where he may have exposed himself to juveniles.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Station at 909-387-3545. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.