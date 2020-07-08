Man arrested for allegedly killing 11-year-old girl in Highland hit-and-run

A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly fatally striking an 11-year-old girl in Highland last week, officials said.

Brian Michael Petit, 40, was arrested after detectives issued a search warrant at a residence in the 7400 block of Fire Oak Drive, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department news release. Detectives found a vehicle in the garage with damage consistent with that of a hit-and-run that took place on June 29.

Petit was interviewed then arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter as well as hit and run causing injury/death, deputies said.

Annika Fullerton, an 11-year-old visiting from Colorado, was out for a walk around 8:30 p.m. when an SUV hit her near the intersection of Church Street and Glenheather Drive, officials said. Officers found her on the side of the road and rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, presumably Petit, fled the scene without rendering aid, according to the department.

Police had previously confirmed the vehicle in the incident was a light-colored minivan or crossover SUV, possibly silver.

Petit was booked at the Central Detention Center, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call Deputy T.Houn or the Highland Police Department Detective Bureau at 909-425-9793.