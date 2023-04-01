A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping and assaulting an elderly person in San Bernardino County.

The suspect was identified as Willie Clarence Rush III, 22, from Apple Valley, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers received reports of a possible rape at a home on the 20300 block of Thunderbird Road in Apple Valley around 4:21 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they found an “elderly victim who had been assaulted and raped.” Investigators said the suspect had broken into the victim’s home that morning.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later released, officials said.

Rush was arrested on multiple charges including assault with intent to rape, rape by force or fear, elder abuse, oral copulation using force or injury and more.

He is being held on $2 million bail as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Apple Valley Police Detective Kevin Riberich at 760-240-7400. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.