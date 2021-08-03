Man arrested for allegedly shooting 20-year-old girlfriend to death in Riverside home

Fredi Lucero, 19, is seen in a photo released by the Riverside Police Department on Aug. 3, 2021.

A man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his live-in girlfriend last week at a Riverside home, police announced Tuesday.

Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue at about 4:16 p.m. on July 22 in the Eastside neighborhood of Riverside, police said in a news release.

Gladys Elizabeth Orosco, 20, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home.

Orosco, who was known to her family and friends as “Lizzy,” was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics with the Riverside Fire Department, police said.

Fredi Lucero, 19, was identified as Orosco’s boyfriend and suspect in her death.

“The preliminary investigation revealed Lizzy and Fredi lived together and were in a dating relationship. An argument ensued that afternoon when Fredi produced a firearm and shot Lizzy, killing her,” Officer Ryan J. Railsback, a public spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department, said in the release.

Lucero fled the house before officers arrived. Bloodhounds and patrol officers located Lucero a couple of hours later in the area of Spruce Street and the 91 Freeway, police said.

The handgun believed to have been used in Orosco’s shooting was also found near the scene with help from officers canvassing the area looking for witnesses and additional surveillance video.

Lucero was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held on $2 million bail.

This investigation is still ongoing and there are no further details to release at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Det. Dan Mercadefe at 951-353-7103 or DMercadefe@RiversideCA.gov, or Det. Brett Stennett at 951-353-7213 or BStennett@RiversideCA.gov.

Anonymous tipsters can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 210020145.