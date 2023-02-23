A Los Angeles man was arrested for siphoning gasoline from a semi-truck in Rancho Cucamonga, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to reports of a person allegedly stealing diesel fuel in the 9000 block of Rancho Park Court around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies apprehended Martin Coronado, 33, after a short pursuit near the intersection of Hellman Avenue and 8th Street.

Authorities found that Coronado had siphoned fuel from a semi-truck and that his van contained two 330-gallon plastic tanks, siphoning hoses and an electric pump.

Police also found multiple burglary tools and a glass methamphetamine pipe.

Coronado was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on grand theft, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and drug charges, and is being held on $30,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Sheriff’s Department Rancho Cucamonga Police Station at 909-477-2800 or report anonymously online or at 1-800-782-7463.