A 21-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after attacking and seriously injuring a man and woman in their 60’s that he knew, authorities announced Monday.

The brutal assault unfolded Sunday, Nov. 19, just before 11 p.m.

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Mayfield Court in Thousand Oaks on reports of a battery.

At the scene, deputies located the two victims, one of whom was suffering from “significant and life-threatening injuries,” according to a VCSO news release.

The man and the woman were rushed to a nearby hospital for advanced medical treatment. Authorities did not provide an update on their conditions.

Scott Goldberg, 21, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder on Nov. 19, 2023. (VCSO)

The 21-year-old, identified as Scott Goldberg, was taken into custody at the scene and was booked at the pre-trial detention facility where his bail was set at $510,000.

While officials said the incident was isolated, they did not provide any details about a possible motive for the assault, nor did they specify how the victims and the suspect knew each other.