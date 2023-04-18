Armando Alvarez, 22, in a photo from the Santa Ana Police Department.

A man was arrested for a bar shooting that left a woman hospitalized in Santa Ana on Sunday.

The suspect was identified as Armando Alvarez, 22, according to Santa Ana police.

Officers responded to a shooting inside the Proof Bar & Lounge located at 215 N. Broadway around 1:05 a.m.

When police arrived, they found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso, authorities said.

She was transported to a local trauma center where she remains in stable condition on Wednesday night, police confirm.

Alvarez was tracked down and taken into custody near the area of 5th Street and Sycamore Avenue. Officers also located a firearm during the arrest.

The suspect was arrested on charges of attempted murder and booked into the Santa Ana Jail.

“The circumstances and motive surrounding this shooting are currently being investigated,” police said. “Detectives are attempting to identify and locate any witnesses who can shed additional light on this incident.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.