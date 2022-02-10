Man arrested for deadly shooting at Long Beach homeless encampment

Long Beach police have arrested a man in connection to a January shooting that left one man dead at a homeless encampment.

On Wednesday, police arrested Armando Train, 25, of Long Beach for his suspected role in the death of 30-year-old Eduardo Alonso.

Alonso was found shot in a vacant building on Saturday, Jan. 29 on the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard. Alonso was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics arrived.

Police said Alonso was staying in the building which was being used as a makeshift shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

Over the next several days, detectives gathered “significant evidence” indicating Train’s involvement in the shooting.

On Wednesday, Train was arrested by law enforcement near the intersection of 10th Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.

He was booked into the Long Beach City Jail where he awaits possible charges for murder, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of narcotics.

His bail has been set at $2 million.