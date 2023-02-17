The suspect, Jose Juan Escobedo, 64, in a photo from the Riverside Police Department.

A suspect was arrested Thursday for allegedly killing a man during a road rage shooting in Riverside earlier this month.

The suspect was identified by the Riverside Police Department as Jose Juan Escobedo, 64, of Colton.

Police allege Escobedo shot and killed Sergio Oporto, 25, of Riverside, during a road rage incident on Feb. 3.

Authorities first received reports of a vehicle that collided with a tree along the 600 block of E. La Cadena Drive around 3:56 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the driver, Oporto, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries on Feb. 16.

Police say the victim and his family were driving along E. La Cadena Drive when they encountered an aggressive driver, Escobedo, who appeared angry.

Escobedo continued following Oporto’s vehicle. As they neared the intersection of E. La Cadena Drive and Citrus Street, Escobedo pulled up alongside the victim’s car.

That’s when he allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired a single shot into Oporto’s vehicle.

The victim’s partner and two children — a 4-year-old and a 3-month-old — were also inside the car.

The bullet went through the passenger side and over the seated 3-month-old child before fatally striking Oporto in the head, police said.

The other three passengers were treated for minor injuries, officials said.

Escobedo then fled the scene. Authorities later tracked him down using nearby security camera footage.

Escobedo was located at a Colton home where he was taken into custody. He was booked on charges of murder and attempted murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further details were released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Richard Glover at 951-353-7134 or email RGlover@RiversideCA.gov. They can also contact Detective Bryan Galbreath at 951-353-7105 or email BGalbreath@Riversideca.gov.

Anonymous can be submitted to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.