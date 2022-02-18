Man arrested for fatally shooting his father in San Bernardino County: Sheriff

A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting his father to death in Lucerne Valley.

Around 2:45 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on the 29900 block of Exeter Street for a report of a deceased man, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies arrived to find 56-years-old Brian Curtis Probert, Sr. dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the department said.

Through an investigation, detectives identified the suspected shooter as the man’s son, 33-year-old Brian Curtis Probert, Jr., the news release states.

The son was located a few miles away from the residence and was arrested.

Probert, Jr. was booked on suspicion of murder at the High Desert Detention Center, where he remains in custody without bail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or go to wetip.com.