A man was arrested for allegedly vandalizing businesses during a protest in Hollywood on Saturday night.

The suspect was identified as Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

A crowd of protestors gathered in the 1500 block of Vine Street around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. They were seen walking in the middle of streets, eventually stopping at an intersection and blocking traffic.

Around 8:15 p.m., police say Riesgo used a tool to shatter the window of a business in the 1500 block of Cahuenga Boulevard.

Afterward, Riesgo spray painted the wall of another business in the 1600 block of Vine Street, said LAPD.

As the march ended, Riesgo was arrested on charges of felony vandalism.

Tools “commonly used for breaking windows and spray paint” were discovered in Riesgo’s backpack following his arrest, said LAPD.

Protestors gathered in downtown Los Angeles and in front of LAPD headquarters over the weekend after videos were released showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

Nichols is a Memphis man who died three days after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Protestors are calling for police reform while local law enforcement agencies have condemned the officers’ actions. Similar scenes of protests played out across the country this weekend.

Barricades were moved in on Friday night in downtown L.A. after some protestors were seen tagging nearby walls and throwing fireworks. The protests have remained generally peaceful throughout the weekend though, authorities said.