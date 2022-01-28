Man arrested for allegedly firing BB guns at Planned Parenthood in Pasadena

A sign hangs above a Planned Parenthood clinic on May 18, 2018, in Chicago. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A man who allegedly fired BB guns at the Planned Parenthood facility in Pasadena on multiple occasions was arrested Friday.

Richard Royden Chamberlin, 53, was arrested Friday morning by FBI special agents on federal charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm for carrying a loaded handgun during one of the attacks on the women’s reproductive health clinic, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said.

The arrest was made pursuant to a one-count criminal complaint filed on Jan. 21, charging Chamberlin with the illegal possession of a .22-caliber handgun, according to the Department of Justice.

Chamberlin, who currently resides in Altadena but also maintains a residence in Ontario, is expected to make his initial appearance Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

On multiple occasions in 2020 and 2021, Planned Parenthood Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley reported to police about being fired upon by the occupant of a moving vehicle, according to the affidavit in support of the complaint obtained by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Video surveillance from several of the attacks showed a Chevrolet Malibu registered to Chamberlin driving by with its window down when the shots were fired, officials said. Planned Parenthood suspected Chamberlin was using a BB gun because of multiple pellets lodged in the facility near the front door, officials said.

“During one of these shootings on March 30, 2021, a patient’s support companion was nearly hit as she waited on the front porch” of the Planned Parenthood facility, the affidavit states. “In addition to incurring the costs of repairs and added security, Planned Parenthood has had to cancel patient appointments and the staff has been emotionally traumatized not knowing when the next shooting will occur.”

After another reported BB gun shooting on May 7, 2021, the Pasadena Police Department located Chamberlin in his Malibu near the Planned Parenthood facility.

Investigators found multiple BB guns and a Phoenix Arms .22-caliber handgun loaded with 10 bullets in a backpack on the front passenger seat of Chamberlin’s vehicle.

Chamberlin, who was previously convicted of a felony in Arizona, is prohibited from possessing firearms.

If convicted in the new case, Chamberlin will face a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

The investigation into the attacks on the Planned Parenthood facility is continuing.