Man arrested for hate crime after stabbing Ventura convenience store patron, using racial slur: Police

A 33-year-old man is accused of a hate crime and assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing a man and using a racial slur outside a Ventura convenience store, officials announced Thursday.

Around 10:30 Wednesday, police received a 911 call from a person who had been stabbed and was enroute to a hospital in a private vehicle, the Ventura Police Department said in a news release.

Officers met the victim, who suffered moderate to severe injuries from the attack, at Community Memorial Hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim and his girlfriend were in a convenience store when the suspect — later identified as 33-year-old Tyler Clark — approached them.

Clark allegedly confronted the victim as he was paying for his items, and told him to get out of the store, using a racial slur, police said.

The victim finished purchasing his items and left the store, but was again confronted by Clark outside. Clark again allegedly used a racial slur and presented a knife, according to Ventura Police.

The victim tried to de-escalate the situation but Clark lunged at him, stabbing him twice, officials said.

Clark then picked up a skateboard, struck the victim while he was incapacitated, and fled on foot.

Officers found the suspect near Telephone Road and Clinton Avenue, but he ran away from them. Police chased Clark for more than 12 minutes before eventually apprehending him.

One officer suffered minor injuries during the apprehension.

Clark was arrested and booked into Ventura County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a hate crime, resisting arrest, vandalism, and violation of parole, police said.

The 33-year-old has prior arrests for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting arrest, battery on emergency personnel, along with other criminal charges, Ventura Police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.