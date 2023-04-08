Passengers wait for Metro Rail subway trains during rush hour June 3, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

A suspect was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing a man on a Hollywood subway train on Thursday.

The suspect was identified as Alex Garcia, a 27-year-old Los Angeles resident. The victim was an unidentified male, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the Metro Red Line station on the 5400 block of Hollywood Boulevard around 5 p.m., police said.

Authorities discovered the victim had entered the MTA train and engaged in a verbal argument with Garcia who was seated inside.

“The argument turned violent resulting in the suspect slashing the victim one time in the abdomen area, causing serious bodily injury,” said LAPD.

The victim walked off the train and asked a bystander for help, while Garcia remained inside the train as it left the platform area, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for emergency care while officers searched for Garcia. He was located two days later in the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street.

Garcia was arrested and booked on charges of attempted murder. He is being held on $1 million bail and a felony probation hold.

The victim remains hospitalized and is in stable condition, authorities confirm.