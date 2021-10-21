Man arrested for human trafficking of a minor in San Bernardino

A parolee was taken into custody and charged with human trafficking of a minor in San Bernardino, authorities said Thursday.

Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department were conducting a human trafficking sting in the downtown area around 11 a.m. on Oct. 12 when they found a juvenile female, who they later found to be a victim of human trafficking, authorities said.

“Through further investigations, officers were able to successfully identify the suspect involved as Anthony Dwayne Hall,” the Police Department said in a news release.

After identifying Hall as the primary suspect, police found and arrested Hall on Tuesday. It’s unclear where and how police located Hall, who police said was already on parole for robbery.

Hall was transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s West Valley Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

Those who wish to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking to the San Bernardino Police Department can call 909-384-5667, or email vice@sbcity.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-888-78-CRIME, or send information on the WE-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.