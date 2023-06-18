A man caught on camera kicking and severely injuring a small dog in Venice was arrested, authorities announced Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Michael Langman, 39, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

On June 14, officers responded to reports of animal cruelty taking place on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue around 3:11 p.m.

The dog’s owner, Laura Michele Rosenfeld, said she was walking her dog, Bart, when Langman, who appeared to be homeless and on drugs, “danced” up to them and kicked Bart so hard, “he flew into the metal claw of the bobcat tractor city workers were using to repair the street.”

Security video of the moment Michael Langman kicked and severely injured a tiny dog in Venice on June 14, 2023. (Amor Amor Accessories)

The impact caused severe injuries to Bart, a 15-year-old dog, said LAPD.

“The dog was not breathing,” said Rosenfeld. “His tongue was hanging out of his mouth. There was no life in his eyes. There was no pulse so I asked bystanders to call 911 and began CPR.”

Langman attempted to flee the scene but bystanders held him back. That’s when he grabbed a glass bottle and struck a man on the head, causing injury, police said.

Laura Michele Rosenfeld was walking her dog, Bart, when a homeless man “danced” up to them and kicked Bart, causing severe injury on June 14, 2023. (Laura Valdivia/GoFundMe)

At that point, Rosenfeld said Bart began displaying seizure-like symptoms including “clonic-tonic convulsions and uncontrolled urination.” A nearby good Samaritan, who happened to be a former firewoman, also jumped in to help Bart as they awaited transport to the hospital.

Bystanders were able to hold Langman down until LAPD arrived at the scene.

Neighbors in the area said it’s frightening to think such a sudden attack could happen.

Bystanders holding suspect Michael Langman down after he kicked a tiny dog in Venice on June 14, 2023. (Amor Amor Accessories)

“It is heartbreaking,” said resident Nikki Gantos. “I’ve got a pet at home. I would be pretty crushed if I saw that happening to him.”

“It seems so random and senseless,” said local AJ Veleta. ” He didn’t seem like he thought that out and it seems like a mental health problem.”

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help with Bart’s mounting medical bills.

Laura Valdivia, who helped drive Bart to the emergency room, said the ordeal was “truly one of the most heartbreaking things. The emergency room got him stable, but said he suffered a traumatic brain injury.”

Suspect Michael Langman seen in a photo from a bystander. (Amor Amor Accessories)

Bart remains in stable condition on Sunday night, but due to major head swelling, he remains hospitalized and unable to stand on his own.

Valdivia later shared an update from Rosenfeld, saying:

“From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank everyone for helping me save my doggie. He has a very long road of recovery ahead, but I will be with him every step of the way and I’m touched by the amount of support.”

Langman was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty. He remains in custody without bail

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact LAPD Pacific Area Detectives at 310-482-6313 or the LAPD at 1-877-527-3427. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.