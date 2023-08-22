A 25-year-old man from Riverside has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a juvenile female in Corona, as well as an attempted kidnapping in Riverside, authorities announced on Tuesday.

On July 21, officers with the Corona Police Department responded to reports of a kidnapping and sexual assault that occurred at around 11:30 p.m. Authorities said a 13-year-old girl was allegedly lured into the back of an older model black Mercedes Benz C-class by the suspect, now identified as Roderick Eugene Arline Jr., on Magnolia Avenue, near Tyler Street in neighboring Riverside.

“Subsequently, the victim was driven to the area of Sixth Street and Rimpau Avenue in Corona, where she was sexually assaulted,” a Corona PD news release stated.

During an investigation into the incident, authorities learned that the Riverside Police Department had investigated a similar attempted kidnapping incident that occurred on April 20, around 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of Jackson Street and Miller Avenue in Riverside.

In that incident, a suspect matching Arline’s description attempted to force a woman into his black vehicle. The victim was able to escape but was injured. The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle.

“Corona Police and Riverside Police Detective(s) collaborated in this investigation and determined Arline Jr. was responsible for the April 20th crime in Riverside as well,” a news release from Riverside PD stated.

Roderick Eugene Arline Jr., 25, of Riverside, was arrested for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a teen girl in Corona on July 21, 2023, as well as being charged with attempted kidnapping in Riverside on April 20, 2023. (Riverside PD)

The 25-year-old was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center where he remains in custody on $2.5 million bail.

Based on the nature of the incidents, detectives believe there may be additional victims of similar assaults who may not have come forward yet. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Corona Police Detective Jason Goudy at 951-739-4880 or by email at Jason.Goudy@coronaCA.gov or Riverside Police Detective Melissa Brazil at 951-353-7213 or by email at MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov.