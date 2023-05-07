Police arrested a man after they say he robbed two separate women in Simi Valley early Sunday morning.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, a call regarding an armed robbery came around 1:20 a.m. in front of the Regal Simi Valley Civic Center movie theaters.

“A male suspect wearing a mask [had] pointed a gun at a female…demanding her to give him everything she had,” SVPD said in a statement. “The suspect left the location in his vehicle with the victim’s cell phone.”

The victim was able to give officers a vehicle description, and they were able to locate and stop the vehicle as it was getting on to the eastbound side of the 118 Freeway at Tapo Canyon Road.

As police were investigating, another victim reported being robbed at gunpoint at a local 7-Eleven convenience store.

Her suspect description matched the description of the suspect they had just detained, police said.

The suspect, 31-year-old Luis Alberto Ariciniega of North Hills, was arrested for two counts of robbery.

He was booked into the Ventura County Jail.