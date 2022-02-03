Man arrested for series of vehicle burglaries in Burbank: Police

A North Hollywood man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries in Burbank, police said.

The incidents date back to Jan. 18, when Burbank police officers took five vehicle burglary reports in the 1800 block of Empire Avenue, the 1900 block of Empire Avenue and the 1600 block of Maria Street.

Authorities were able to find surveillance video of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, and eventually watched the man drive into a parking structure at 2301 West Magnolia Blvd. There, police apparently saw the man smash a window of a vehicle and take property from inside.

The man was detained as he tried to leave the structure with the stolen property, police said.

Detectives later searched the suspect’s North Hollywood home and found stolen items from the thefts that occurred on Jan. 18, as well as property belonging to victims of identity theft.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Michael White, was booked on seven counts of burglary and one count of identity theft, police said.

He is being held on $190,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.