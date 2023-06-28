A man who allegedly threatened to “smash” a woman’s face with a rock if she didn’t respond to his advances was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, Ventura police said.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Telephone Road around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday regarding a report of suspicious activity.

An investigation revealed that that a man and woman had met up with a group of people nearby. At some point the two separated from the group and walked to a secluded area to sleep, Ventura police detailed in a news release.

While they were sleeping, the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Martin Moya, allegedly woke up the victim and demanded sex. The victim did not consent, and Moya allegedly picked up a large rock and “threatened to smash her face if she did not submit to his advances,” police said.

The victim allegedly complied with Moya because she was under duress.

Responding officers confronted Moya when they realized the victim was in distress and he violently resisted before being taken into custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of rape with force, resisting arrest and a parole hold.

He had been released from jail the day before and has previous convictions of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and sexual battery, police said.

Moya, who was described as a transient, is also a registered sex offender.

No further details about the incident or the arrest were released.