A 37-year-old man from Port Hueneme has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a minor and possession of child pornography, as well as felony weapons violations and possession of illegal narcotics for sale, authorities announced earlier this week.

The investigation into the suspect, identified as Matthew Gomez, began in June after a 14-year-old girl filed a report with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, claiming that the 37-year-old had “sexually assaulted her continuously over an approximate two-year period,” a VCSO news release stated.

During their investigation, detectives discovered evidence that linked Gomez to the crimes and arrested him in Port Hueneme on July 12 for aggravated sexual assault of a minor and possession of child pornography.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was also in possession of a concealed firearm, a high-capacity magazine and a controlled substance for sale, authorities said.

A search warrant executed at Gomez’s Port Hueneme home revealed additional firearms, high-capacity magazines, controlled substances and paraphernalia consistent with drug sales.

Matthew Gomez, 37, a resident of Port Hueneme, was arrested on July 12, 2023. (VCSO)

The 37-year-old was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention facility on 13 criminal counts related to sexual assault, weapons violations, drug sales and possession. His bail was set at $500,000.

Detectives continue to investigate this case and believe he may have additional victims. Anyone with information regarding Gomez or with this case is encouraged to contact Detective Greg Webb at 805-371-8309.